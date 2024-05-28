ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
97 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

97 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24823 views

Over the past day, 97 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks and inflicted losses on the enemy, although the situation remains tense in some areas.

There were 97 combat engagements over the day. Since the beginning of the day, our aviation, missile and artillery units have struck 24 areas of personnel concentration and two artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an evening report as of 22.30, UNN reports.

Details

The situation remained the most difficult today at the Pokrovske, Kupianske, Kharkiv and Vremivske directions. 

During the day, the enemy launched two missile attacks involving two rockets and 43 air strikes involving 50 combat aircraft, and used 418 kamikaze drones. It fired more than 2,900 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

There were 10 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector since the beginning of the day. Six enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk. Fighting continues near Starytsia and Tykhy. The situation is under control, our soldiers are active, inflicting losses on the enemy. 

On the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. In one of the areas, the enemy had partial success. In addition, two battles continue near Myasozharivka. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy tried to advance five times in the direction of Terny. Three attacks were repelled, two more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is under control, no losses of our positions were incurred.

In the Seversky sector, our defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka during the day. The enemy was not successful. The situation remains tense near Bilohorivka, where the fighting is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to approach Chasovyi Yar.

On the Pokrovske direction, units of our group repelled 21 enemy attacks. Eleven assault attempts by Russians to break through further from Ocheretyne were unsuccessful. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers prevented five enemy attacks in the area of Novoselivka Persha. Fighting continues near Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske. The situation is tense in some areas. Defense forces are taking active measures to prevent the enemy from advancing.

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector. Fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. The situation is complicated south of Kostyantynivka village, where our troops are taking active stabilization measures.

On the Vremivske direction, four enemy assaults towards Urozhayne and two towards Staromayorsk were repelled. At the same time, the enemy continues to try to break through our defenses near Staromayorske, where three battles are currently underway. The situation is under control of our units.

On the Orikhivske direction, the Russian invaders suffered another setback when trying to storm our positions near Robotyno.

On the Prydniprovskyi direction, at the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro, seven enemy attempts to push our units back in the Krynky area failed.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

