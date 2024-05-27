Syrskyi discusses needs of the Armed Forces with Chief of the Polish General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Oleksandr Syrsky discussed with Polish General Wieslaw Kukula the needs of the Ukrainian army, the current situation at the front and the training of Ukrainian soldiers, expressing readiness to share combat experience and gratitude for Poland's support in the fight against Russian aggression.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a conversation with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Poland General Wieslaw Kukula. He reported this in his telegram, UNN reports.
Details
They discussed the current situation on the battlefield, the needs of the Ukrainian army, and the training of Ukrainian soldiers.
Syrsky emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share with Polish colleagues the experience gained by the Defense Forces during the war.
He once again thanked General Kukula and the Polish people personally for their strong support in countering Russian aggression.
Situation at the front and the strengthening of air defense: Syrskyi and Umerov talk to US generals25.05.24, 10:17 • 21158 views