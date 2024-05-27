Syrskyi discusses needs of the Armed Forces with Chief of the Polish General Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a conversation with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Poland General Wieslaw Kukula. He reported this in his telegram, UNN reports.

Details

They discussed the current situation on the battlefield, the needs of the Ukrainian army, and the training of Ukrainian soldiers. wrote the Commander-in-Chief

Syrsky emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share with Polish colleagues the experience gained by the Defense Forces during the war.

He once again thanked General Kukula and the Polish people personally for their strong support in countering Russian aggression.

