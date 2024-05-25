Situation at the front and the strengthening of air defense: Syrskyi and Umerov talk to US generals

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Situation at the front and the strengthening of air defense: Syrskyi and Umerov talk to US generals

Kyiv  •  UNN

Oleksandr Syrsky and Rustem Umerov discussed with the American generals the situation at the front, the supply of equipment, weapons, ammunition, logistics and strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with Commander of the U.S. Forces Europe Christopher Cavoli and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine Antonio Aguto. The parties discussed the situation at the front, the supply of equipment and weapons, and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense. Syrsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrsky, he and Defense Minister Umerov had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

First of all, they discussed the situation at the front, the provision of equipment and weapons, ammunition, and logistics in accordance with the announced assistance package. They also discussed strengthening air defense both on the contact line and in Ukrainian cities

- Syrsky noted.

The Chief of Defence also thanked the United States and NATO member states for their consistent and unwavering support of Ukraine in its confrontation with the occupiers.

Recall

The United States announced a new $275 million arms package for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, aviation munitions, small arms, ammunition, and mines.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS

Contact us about advertising