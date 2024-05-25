Situation at the front and the strengthening of air defense: Syrskyi and Umerov talk to US generals

Chief Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with Commander of the U.S. Forces Europe Christopher Cavoli and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine Antonio Aguto. The parties discussed the situation at the front, the supply of equipment and weapons, and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense. Syrsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrsky, he and Defense Minister Umerov had a telephone conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Commander of the United States Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto.

First of all, they discussed the situation at the front, the provision of equipment and weapons, ammunition, and logistics in accordance with the announced assistance package. They also discussed strengthening air defense both on the contact line and in Ukrainian cities - Syrsky noted.

The Chief of Defence also thanked the United States and NATO member states for their consistent and unwavering support of Ukraine in its confrontation with the occupiers.

Recall

The United States announced a new $275 million arms package for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, aviation munitions, small arms, ammunition, and mines.