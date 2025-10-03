$41.280.05
92 combat engagements took place on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Since the beginning of the day, 92 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, 31 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 6 air strikes and 90 shellings.

92 combat engagements took place on the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction

In total, since the beginning of the day, 92 combat engagements have taken place at the front. A third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction. In addition, the enemy is actively operating in the Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 6 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 90 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out one assault action towards the settlement of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyimka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka; a battle is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers stopped nine enemy offensive actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Razine, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, and Filiya. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 26 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Novoivanivka, and towards Novomykolaivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the Poltavka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by enemy units have been recorded at this time. The settlement of Kamyshivakha was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through our defenders' defenses; the enemy also launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine