90 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked most actively

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat engagements have taken place, the aggressor carried out 26 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk sector, and 16 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day ... the enemy has launched one missile and 69 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using six missiles and 94 anti-aircraft guns; 1166 strikes by kamikaze drones, carried out more than four thousand attacks using various types of weapons - the report says.

Five enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichna were repelled by Ukrainians in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried five times to force our units out of their positions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Nadiya, Novolyubivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Yampolivka. Our defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Northern sector, our troops successfully repelled six attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivan-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovyi Yar. Kramatorsk came under an air strike.

The enemy tried to break into our defense seven times in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Two firefights are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Toretsk and Kostyantynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the aggressor carried out 26 assault and offensive actions there. Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Promin, Tarasivka, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops have neutralized 176 occupants in this area, 85 of them irrevocably. Our defenders also destroyed six tanks, 19 vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, a motorcycle and two satellite communication systems, and severely damaged a tank and a vehicle of the invaders.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka to no avail.

On one occasion, the invaders' troops tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Sixteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today . The enemy made 412 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

Russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 25