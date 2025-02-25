90 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked most actively

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 42586 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 85666 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114239 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106617 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149593 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120169 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135909 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124682 views

Popular news
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42134 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 32889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119287 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46233 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 36825 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114239 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119287 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149593 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193005 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193356 views
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123621 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125761 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155497 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135944 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143383 views
Actual
90 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked most actively

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25144 views

Over the past day, 90 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 26 assault attacks. The enemy conducted 69 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times.

Since the beginning of the day, 90 combat engagements have taken place, the aggressor carried out 26 assault and offensive actions in the Pokrovsk sector, and 16 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day ... the enemy has launched one missile and 69 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using six missiles and 94 anti-aircraft guns; 1166 strikes by kamikaze drones, carried out more than four thousand attacks using various types of weapons 

- the report says.

Five enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Dvorichna were repelled by Ukrainians in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried five times to force our units out of their positions near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Nadiya, Novolyubivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Yampolivka. Our defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Northern sector, our troops successfully repelled six attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivan-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Chasovyi Yar. Kramatorsk came under an air strike.

The enemy tried to break into our defense seven times in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske. Two firefights are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Toretsk and Kostyantynivka.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the aggressor carried out 26 assault and offensive actions there. Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Promin, Tarasivka, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops have neutralized 176 occupants in this area, 85 of them irrevocably. Our defenders also destroyed six tanks, 19 vehicles, three armored combat vehicles, a motorcycle and two satellite communication systems, and severely damaged a tank and a vehicle of the invaders.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka to no avail.

On one occasion, the invaders' troops tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

Sixteen combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today . The enemy made 412 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 26 guided bombs.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

Russian losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 2525.02.25, 07:21 • 27507 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk

Contact us about advertising

90 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked most actively | УНН