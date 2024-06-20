9 people killed due to flooding in southern China
Kyiv • UNN
9 people were killed and 6 more are missing due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the city of Meizhou, Guangdong province in southern China.
Details
According to local authorities on Thursday, nine people were killed and six others were missing due to flooding.
As indicated, floods caused heavy rains in the city of Meizhou in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.
