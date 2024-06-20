9 people killed due to flooding in southern China

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 86128 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95569 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114267 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186310 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231034 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141983 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368231 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181572 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149543 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197854 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 86128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80599 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95569 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94745 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114267 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10771 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12474 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16604 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37631 views
9 people killed due to flooding in southern China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16642 views

9 people were killed and 6 more are missing due to flooding caused by heavy rains in the city of Meizhou, Guangdong province in southern China.

9 people killed due to flooding in southern China

9 people were killed in heavy rains in Guangdong province in southern China, CGTN reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to local authorities on Thursday, nine people were killed and six others were missing due to flooding.

As indicated, floods caused heavy rains in the city of Meizhou in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

Number of victims of floods and landslides in Indonesia increased to 5214.05.24, 08:59 • 17045 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
