89% of public organizations did not submit financial reports for 2024 18 June 2025

Most public organizations in Ukraine ignored the obligation to report on their finances: more than 92,000 NGOs did not submit financial reports for 2024. This is reported by UNN referring to the Opendatamedia Telegram channel.

According to analysts, "92,189 public organizations did not submit financial reports for 2024." The message adds that "this is 89% of the total number of NGOs in the country."

A similar situation is observed among charitable foundations.

In total, 77% of the total number, or 23,000 foundations, did not submit financial reports – emphasized in Opendatmedia.

The material emphasizes that this behavior is not a consequence of the war, but a systemic phenomenon.

The trend of ignoring the submission of reports did not arise during the full-scale invasion, but rather is an established tradition – the message says.

According to the analysis, "97% and 94% of NGOs and CSOs did not submit financial reports despite the legal requirement in 2021."

The Opendatmedia team also reported regional differences.

In addition to organizations located in temporarily occupied territories, most NGOs in the Kyiv region did not submit reports – 90.5%". At the same time, the Chernivtsi region became the leader for charitable foundations: "most of the CSOs that did not report are registered in the Chernivtsi region – 80% - the message says.

Public and charitable organizations are required to submit annual financial reports to tax authorities. The absence of reporting entails administrative liability, including fines and potential exclusion from the register.

