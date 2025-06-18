$41.530.01
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6544 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16264 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 20067 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38597 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78498 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 207917 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217522 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198826 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228090 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192406 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
89% of public organizations did not submit financial reports for 2024 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

The majority of public organizations in Ukraine ignored the obligation to report on their finances. In 2024, more than 92,000 NGOs did not submit financial reports, which is 89% of their total number.

89% of public organizations did not submit financial reports for 2024

Most public organizations in Ukraine ignored the obligation to report on their finances: more than 92,000 NGOs did not submit financial reports for 2024. This is reported by UNN referring to the Opendatamedia Telegram channel. 

Details

According to analysts, "92,189 public organizations did not submit financial reports for 2024." The message adds that "this is 89% of the total number of NGOs in the country."

A similar situation is observed among charitable foundations.

In total, 77% of the total number, or 23,000 foundations, did not submit financial reports

– emphasized in Opendatmedia.

The material emphasizes that this behavior is not a consequence of the war, but a systemic phenomenon.

The trend of ignoring the submission of reports did not arise during the full-scale invasion, but rather is an established tradition

– the message says.

According to the analysis, "97% and 94% of NGOs and CSOs did not submit financial reports despite the legal requirement in 2021."

The Opendatmedia team also reported regional differences.

In addition to organizations located in temporarily occupied territories, most NGOs in the Kyiv region did not submit reports – 90.5%". At the same time, the Chernivtsi region became the leader for charitable foundations: "most of the CSOs that did not report are registered in the Chernivtsi region – 80%

- the message says.

Reference

Public and charitable organizations are required to submit annual financial reports to tax authorities. The absence of reporting entails administrative liability, including fines and potential exclusion from the register.

In Ukraine, macroeconomic risk has increased in the last six months, including risks to capital and profitability - NBU

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyFinance
Chernivtsi Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
