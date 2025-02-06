89 combat engagements in the last day: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of this day, 89 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk sector, militant units tried to break through the defense 28 times, while in the Kursk sector, five combat engagements took place, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted five assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Lozova, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novyi, Zelena Dolyna, Novolyubivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazy over the last day.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units in the vicinity of Bilohorivka during the day. At the same time, he dropped two air bombs on Siversk and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two combat engagements near Chasovyi Yar were recorded so far and are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Bondarne with guided aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 13 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Diliyivka and Toretsk. Four firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, militant units have tried to break through our defenses 28 times near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Udachne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Dachne, Andriivka and Shevchenko. Three firefights are still ongoing. The town of Novooleksandrivka was hit by two guided bombs.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 148 occupants in this area, 81 of them irreversibly. One tank, eight vehicles, a UAV control antenna, and one artillery system were also destroyed, and a tank, a multipurpose transporter, a self-propelled howitzer, and an enemy cannon were damaged.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Lysivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne. They were not successful. He carried out air strikes with unguided missiles on Novosilka and dropped two UAVs near Odradne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhivske, Hulyaypillia and Prydniprovia directions.

Five combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector since the beginning of the day.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff