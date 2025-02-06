89 combat engagements in the last day: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47693 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95193 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102862 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100725 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126005 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113240 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159757 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103927 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99113 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 70555 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107487 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101732 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126005 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159757 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150029 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182203 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101732 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107487 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137079 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138878 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166789 views
Actual
89 combat engagements in the last day: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

89 combat engagements in the last day: the situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39562 views

There were 89 combat engagements in different sectors, the most intense was in Pokrovske - 28 attacks. The enemy lost 148 occupants, a tank, 8 vehicles and other equipment.

Since the beginning of this day, 89 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk sector, militant units tried to break through the defense 28 times, while in the Kursk sector, five combat engagements took place, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted five assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Lozova, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novyi, Zelena Dolyna, Novolyubivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazy over the last day.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units in the vicinity of Bilohorivka during the day. At the same time, he dropped two air bombs on Siversk and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two combat engagements near Chasovyi Yar were recorded so far and are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Bondarne with guided aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 13 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Diliyivka and Toretsk. Four firefights are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk sector, militant units have tried to break through our defenses 28 times near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Udachne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Dachne, Andriivka and Shevchenko. Three firefights are still ongoing. The town of Novooleksandrivka was hit by two guided bombs.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 148 occupants in this area, 81 of them irreversibly. One tank, eight vehicles, a UAV control antenna, and one artillery system were also destroyed, and a tank, a multipurpose transporter, a self-propelled howitzer, and an enemy cannon were damaged.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Lysivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne. They were not successful. He carried out air strikes with unguided missiles on Novosilka and dropped two UAVs near Odradne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhivske, Hulyaypillia and Prydniprovia directions.

Five combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector since the beginning of the day.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff06.02.25, 07:31 • 72340 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising