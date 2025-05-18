88 enemy strike "shaheds" shot down confirmed - Air Force

$41.470.00
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 5818 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 100812 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 67376 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 75684 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 328218 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 265869 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 124683 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118896 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99628 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121845 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Ukraine will receive 20 Cerberus air defense systems from Belgium

May 17, 10:57 PM • 14150 views

Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

May 18, 12:02 AM • 7584 views

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

May 18, 12:47 AM • 9168 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

May 18, 01:23 AM • 10332 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

02:53 AM • 19926 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 128051 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 328218 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 265869 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 379556 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 367471 views
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 58939 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 100812 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 54444 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 58537 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 69228 views
88 enemy strike "shaheds" shot down confirmed - Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

On the night of May 18, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 273 drones, of which 88 "shaheds" were shot down. 128 drone simulators were lost locationally.

88 enemy strike "shaheds" shot down confirmed - Air Force

The Russian Federation launched more than 270 drones of various types during the day. Ukrainian air defense shot down 88 UAVs, while the location of the other 128 enemy "birds" was lost.

UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of May 18 (from 16.00 on May 17), the enemy attacked with 273 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the drones were heading to the territory of Ukraine from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.00, the downing of 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed.

- the report says.

At the same time, 128 drones-imitators were lost locationally (without negative consequences).

Let us remind you

During May 17, 167 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russian army carried out almost 4,800 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 122 from MLRS and 75 air strikes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
