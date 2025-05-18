88 enemy strike "shaheds" shot down confirmed - Air Force

The Russian Federation launched more than 270 drones of various types during the day. Ukrainian air defense shot down 88 UAVs, while the location of the other 128 enemy "birds" was lost.

On the night of May 18 (from 16.00 on May 17), the enemy attacked with 273 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones-imitators of various types. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the drones were heading to the territory of Ukraine from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.00, the downing of 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and center of the country has been confirmed. - the report says.

At the same time, 128 drones-imitators were lost locationally (without negative consequences).

During May 17, 167 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russian army carried out almost 4,800 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 122 from MLRS and 75 air strikes.