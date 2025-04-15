87 battles took place on the front since the beginning of the day: where the enemy is most active

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15779 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 66738 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37136 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42350 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49737 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90766 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83064 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35313 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60481 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109230 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 66807 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88328 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 90799 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83097 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 183187 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51179 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 28980 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30023 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31350 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33652 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

87 battles took place on the front since the beginning of the day: where the enemy is most active

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2816 views

Since the beginning of the day, 87 combat engagements have taken place, most actively in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

87 battles took place on the front since the beginning of the day: where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of this day, 87 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsky, Limansky and Toretsky directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, Russian invaders launched 76 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 1234 kamikaze drones and carried out almost five thousand shellings 

- the report says.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to advance in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo, where Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times near Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Nadiya and in the direction of Novoye, Zelena Dolyna and Grygorivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupation forces near Verkhnyokamyansky and Bilogorivka, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechine and Stupochki.

Sixteen times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk and Kurdyumivka. All enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Troitske, Vodyane Druge, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka. Our defenders stopped 16 enemy assault actions, and six more combat clashes are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 200 invaders were neutralized, 99 of them irrevocably. Also, 9 units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, 15 UAVs, nine UAV control points, an electronic warfare station and a satellite communication station were destroyed. In addition, four cars, three motorcycles, and one self-propelled artillery unit of the Russians were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 11 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Privilne, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Gulyaypole and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Kamensky area. The enemy launched an air strike on Novodanilovka.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kursk direction, 11 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 32 air strikes, dropping 56 guided bombs, and carried out 358 artillery shellings.

In the Kharkiv and Gulyaypil directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost more than 140,000 soldiers in Ukraine - Syrsky12.04.25, 15:32 • 3558 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
