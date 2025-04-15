87 battles took place on the front since the beginning of the day: where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of this day, 87 combat clashes have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsky, Limansky and Toretsky directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, Russian invaders launched 76 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 1234 kamikaze drones and carried out almost five thousand shellings - the report says.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to advance in the direction of Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo, where Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times near Novomykhailivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Nadiya and in the direction of Novoye, Zelena Dolyna and Grygorivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupation forces near Verkhnyokamyansky and Bilogorivka, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Predtechine and Stupochki.

Sixteen times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Diliivka, Toretsk and Kurdyumivka. All enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has been trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Troitske, Vodyane Druge, Bogdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Stara Mykolaivka. Our defenders stopped 16 enemy assault actions, and six more combat clashes are ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 200 invaders were neutralized, 99 of them irrevocably. Also, 9 units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, 15 UAVs, nine UAV control points, an electronic warfare station and a satellite communication station were destroyed. In addition, four cars, three motorcycles, and one self-propelled artillery unit of the Russians were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 11 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Privilne, Rozlyv, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Gulyaypole and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault in the Kamensky area. The enemy launched an air strike on Novodanilovka.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to approach our positions.

In the Kursk direction, 11 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 32 air strikes, dropping 56 guided bombs, and carried out 358 artillery shellings.

In the Kharkiv and Gulyaypil directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost more than 140,000 soldiers in Ukraine - Syrsky