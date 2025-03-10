84 clashes in a day: where the occupiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine most actively

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17023 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107844 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169314 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106671 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343201 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173562 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144863 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196128 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124854 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

84 clashes in a day: where the occupiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine most actively

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17331 views

There were 84 clashes on various fronts, with the most attacks recorded in the Toretsk direction - 16 attempts to advance. The enemy actively used aviation and artillery, delivering strikes with guided aerial bombs.

84 clashes in a day: where the occupiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine most actively

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 84 clashes at the front. In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor attempted to advance 16 times, while in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated clashes of varying intensity 14 times, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk, with one battle still ongoing. Additionally, the enemy carried out an airstrike with guided bombs in the area of Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance to our positions five times during the day in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka, but was repelled.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to nine in the Lyman direction. They attacked near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Novolyubivka, and Torske, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has already launched nine attacks today, eight of which Ukrainian soldiers have repelled so far. Occupant units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are repelling one enemy attack towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor attempted to advance 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Kurdyumivka, Krymske, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. Currently, seven clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated clashes of varying intensity 14 times. Our defenders repelled all attacks in the areas of the settlements of Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, and Andriivka. The enemy's aviation struck with KABs in Leontovych and Zviriv.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rozliv, Skudne, Burlatske, and in the direction of Veseloe. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novosilka and Pryvilne, three clashes have currently concluded, while three more attacks by the invaders are ongoing. At the same time, airstrikes with KABs and unguided missiles targeted the settlements of Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders advanced five times near Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky, and in the direction of Stepove, with three clashes still ongoing. Malyi Tokmachka was hit by NAR strikes.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our defenders' positions. The city of Lviv was affected by NAR airstrikes.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders. Additionally, the enemy carried out 14 airstrikes, dropping 24 KABs, and also conducted 158 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation, summarized the General Staff.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1000 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment in a day: new losses of the Russian Federation08.03.25, 08:54 • 14748 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Kharkiv
