84 clashes in a day: where the occupiers attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine most actively
Kyiv • UNN
There were 84 clashes on various fronts, with the most attacks recorded in the Toretsk direction - 16 attempts to advance. The enemy actively used aviation and artillery, delivering strikes with guided aerial bombs.
Since the beginning of the day, there have been 84 clashes at the front. In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor attempted to advance 16 times, while in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated clashes of varying intensity 14 times, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults near Vovchansk, with one battle still ongoing. Additionally, the enemy carried out an airstrike with guided bombs in the area of Mala Vovcha.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance to our positions five times during the day in the areas of Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka, but was repelled.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks to nine in the Lyman direction. They attacked near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Novolyubivka, and Torske, with one battle still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy has already launched nine attacks today, eight of which Ukrainian soldiers have repelled so far. Occupant units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders are repelling one enemy attack towards Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor attempted to advance 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Kurdyumivka, Krymske, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka. Currently, seven clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy initiated clashes of varying intensity 14 times. Our defenders repelled all attacks in the areas of the settlements of Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, and Andriivka. The enemy's aviation struck with KABs in Leontovych and Zviriv.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Rozliv, Skudne, Burlatske, and in the direction of Veseloe. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novosilka and Pryvilne, three clashes have currently concluded, while three more attacks by the invaders are ongoing. At the same time, airstrikes with KABs and unguided missiles targeted the settlements of Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders advanced five times near Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky, and in the direction of Stepove, with three clashes still ongoing. Malyi Tokmachka was hit by NAR strikes.
In the Dnipro direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our defenders' positions. The city of Lviv was affected by NAR airstrikes.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders. Additionally, the enemy carried out 14 airstrikes, dropping 24 KABs, and also conducted 158 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.
In other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation, summarized the General Staff.
