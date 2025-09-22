83 combat engagements took place at the front: the occupiers are actively advancing in several directions

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 4018 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 7618 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 14926 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 30727 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 33600 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 22605 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 36493 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 22669 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33310 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47612 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.9m/s
28%
753mm
Popular news
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 15916 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 27042 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 11867 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 13425 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 10330 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 13622 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 14930 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 30731 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 33601 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 36493 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 13622 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 6124 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 27185 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 82484 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 105255 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Bild
ChatGPT

83 combat engagements took place at the front: the occupiers are actively advancing in several directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Since the beginning of the day, 83 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, with the occupiers actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks, and the enemy launched air strikes and carried out artillery shelling.

83 combat engagements took place at the front: the occupiers are actively advancing in several directions

Since the beginning of the day, 83 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers are actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 103 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Otradne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, eight combat engagements took place near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, Shandryholove, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, two combat engagements are currently ongoing near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka; battles are currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 32 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times in the areas of the settlements of Fyliya, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Lviv and Mykolaivka in Kherson Oblast.

Russian army suffered significant losses: 960 soldiers and 403 drones in a day - General Staff22.09.25, 07:25 • 2942 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia