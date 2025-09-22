83 combat engagements took place at the front: the occupiers are actively advancing in several directions

Since the beginning of the day, 83 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers are actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 103 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Otradne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, eight combat engagements took place near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, Shandryholove, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, two combat engagements are currently ongoing near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka; battles are currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 32 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times in the areas of the settlements of Fyliya, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Lviv and Mykolaivka in Kherson Oblast.

Russian army suffered significant losses: 960 soldiers and 403 drones in a day - General Staff