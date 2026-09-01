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810 fines issued during one day of "Phantoms'" operation in Kyiv and region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3378 views

On the first day of operation of the "phantom patrols" in Kyiv and the region, 810 rulings were issued. Drivers mostly exceeded the speed limit.

810 fines issued during one day of "Phantoms'" operation in Kyiv and region

810 fines for traffic violations were issued on the first day the "Phantoms" began operating on the roads in Kyiv and the region, primarily for speeding, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, said on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The first day of the "phantoms'" operation. Yesterday, "phantom patrols" returned to Ukraine's roads. As a result of their work, on August 31, 810 administrative rulings were issued for traffic violations recorded automatically. This concerns Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. 810 rulings in one day means, above all, 810 cases of disregard for the established speed limits. Drive responsibly

- Biloshytskyi wrote.

"Phantoms" and more will return to the roads — how Ukraine plans to combat systematic traffic violations18.08.26, 18:42 • 3550 views

Julia Shramko

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Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
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