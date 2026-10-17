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80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1908 views

Trump said that he uses a small amount of cosmetics himself. Without evidence, he accused Senator Ossoff of spending money on a makeup artist.

80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeup

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he applies his own makeup and uses only a small amount. At the same time, he mocked Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, claiming that he spends a fortune on cosmetics. This is reported by Daily Best, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on Friday evening Donald Trump spoke in Georgia, where he was supporting his political campaign and criticizing Jon Ossoff, who is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Jon Ossoff spent more money on makeup, and, by the way, I wear very little of it and do it myself

- Trump said.

Trump then gestured to show how he applies cosmetics and added that without them, a person may look tired.

Because if you don't put a little on, you'll look a little like a corpse, and I don't want to look that way

- the U.S. president reflected.

Trump also claimed that Ossoff uses the services of a makeup artist, but did not provide evidence for his statement.

He goes all out, he has a makeup artist, they're constantly there—I don't know how he does it

- Trump added.

According to available information, during his appearance in Georgia, Trump wore a red cap bearing the inscription USA. Before the trip, his hair became disheveled while he was on the White House lawn before boarding the presidential helicopter Marine One. Trump's appearance and makeup attracted attention during his first presidential term as well.

It is reported that Trump, who suffers from rosacea, applies his own translucent makeup powder before appearing on television and even adjusts the lighting at events in the White House to avoid looking too orange on screen

- Vanity Fair reports.

As the publication writes, most recently attention was focused on how Trump uses concealer to conceal the bruises that are regularly visible on his hands.

The president regularly makes campaign trips to rally his MAGA base and prevent a potential wave of "blue" elections ahead.

We remind you

Donald Trump appeared in public with noticeably darker hair, while keeping his usual hairstyle. Later that same day, he was seen again in his familiar appearance.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Georgia (U.S. state)
White House
Donald Trump
United States