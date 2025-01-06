79 out of 128 drones and both X-59s destroyed over Ukraine during Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 128 drones and 2 X-59 missiles, destroying 79 drones and both missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 6 (from 18.00 on January 5), the enemy attacked with two X-59 guided missiles from the south and 128 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, two X-59 guided missiles and 79 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions. No hits were recorded. 49 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The fall of downed enemy drones reportedly caused damage to businesses, institutions and private homes in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kyiv regions. No casualties were reported.

"As of 8:30 a.m., new groups of enemy UAVs are coming in from the north. Take care of yourself, follow the safety requirements!" - the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Railroad traffic resumed in Kyiv region after night attack by Russian drones