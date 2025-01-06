ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145120 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126082 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133779 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110397 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

79 out of 128 drones and both X-59s destroyed over Ukraine during Russian attack

79 out of 128 drones and both X-59s destroyed over Ukraine during Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26056 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 128 Shahed drones and 2 X-59 missiles from different directions. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 79 UAVs and both missiles, and damaged civilian objects in several regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 128 drones and 2 X-59 missiles, destroying 79 drones and both missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 6 (from 18.00 on January 5), the enemy attacked with two X-59 guided missiles from the south and 128 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, two X-59 guided missiles and 79 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions. No hits were recorded. 49 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences)

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The fall of downed enemy drones reportedly caused damage to businesses, institutions and private homes in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kyiv regions. No casualties were reported.

"As of 8:30 a.m., new groups of enemy UAVs are coming in from the north. Take care of yourself, follow the safety requirements!" - the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Railroad traffic resumed in Kyiv region after night attack by Russian drones06.01.25, 08:51 • 40332 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

