77 combat engagements in the frontline: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26044 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 89421 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 52680 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111583 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112230 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116611 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149690 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 51943 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106403 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 63190 views

05:35 AM • 63190 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 24183 views

05:48 AM • 24183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 49063 views

09:03 AM • 49063 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 89510 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111591 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140569 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173044 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21068 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49063 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132974 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134865 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163299 views
77 combat engagements in the frontline: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector

77 combat engagements in the frontline: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25313 views

There were 77 combat engagements in the frontline, with the highest activity in the Pokrovsk sector with 18 clashes. The enemy conducted air strikes and continues to attack in various directions.

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front. High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk four times, and conducted an air strike near Chornohlazivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Petropavlivka once during the day, the attack was successfully repelled.

In the Liman sector, nine combat engagements took place near Nevske, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and Hryhorivka. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacks in the area of Verkhnekamianske, fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske, two firefights are currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Our defenders repelled all attacks. Kostyantynivka came under an air strike.

High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector . Eighteen clashes of varying intensity started today near Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly, four of them are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the aggressor attacked 13 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar and Pryvilne, with six engagements currently ongoing.

In the Guliaipol sector, the enemy attacked Novodarivka and Guliaipol with unguided missiles.

Eight times the occupants tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove in the Orikhivsk sector. Two firefights are still ongoing, and the enemy also attacked Kamianske with unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensive on the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovia directions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, and 12 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy conducted nine air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also fired 296 artillery rounds, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

About a third of the fighting is in one direction: General Staff updates combat map19.02.25, 08:29 • 28666 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

