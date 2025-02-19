77 combat engagements in the frontline: high enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 77 combat engagements have taken place at the front. High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk four times, and conducted an air strike near Chornohlazivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Petropavlivka once during the day, the attack was successfully repelled.

In the Liman sector, nine combat engagements took place near Nevske, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and Hryhorivka. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacks in the area of Verkhnekamianske, fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivske, two firefights are currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Our defenders repelled all attacks. Kostyantynivka came under an air strike.

High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector . Eighteen clashes of varying intensity started today near Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly, four of them are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the aggressor attacked 13 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar and Pryvilne, with six engagements currently ongoing.

In the Guliaipol sector, the enemy attacked Novodarivka and Guliaipol with unguided missiles.

Eight times the occupants tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Stepove in the Orikhivsk sector. Two firefights are still ongoing, and the enemy also attacked Kamianske with unguided aerial missiles.

The enemy did not conduct any active offensive on the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovia directions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, and 12 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy conducted nine air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also fired 296 artillery rounds, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

