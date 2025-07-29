73 battles at the front: over a third of battles occurred in one direction

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 10350 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 40666 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM • 18251 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 37219 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 115377 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 55578 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 67191 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182230 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 86132 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 168401 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
46%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNN08:39 AM • 54888 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 wounded09:49 AM • 51682 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 17682 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 27900 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 16707 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 17186 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 40666 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 115377 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 182230 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 145498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yuriy Kosiuk
Bill Clinton
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 107825 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 161023 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 96948 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 94405 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 88151 views
Actual
Forbes
Leopard 2
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Truth Social

73 battles at the front: over a third of battles occurred in one direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Since the beginning of the day, 73 combat engagements have taken place at the front, 29 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy also attacked border settlements and carried out attacks in various directions.

73 battles at the front: over a third of battles occurred in one direction

73 battles have taken place since the beginning of the current day on the front, more than a third of them in one direction - Pokrovsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 29, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 73

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as stated, do not stop striking border settlements. The following settlements suffered from enemy artillery fire: Starykove, Seredyna-Buda, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Turya, Stepok, Myropilske, Malushyne of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 119 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on our troops' positions in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units once in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Torske and in the direction of Serednie, Shandryholove, Yampil. Three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times near Hryhorivka, Siversk and Fedorivka - all enemy attempts were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the Bila Hora area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the Toretsk area. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times in the areas of the settlements: Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Horikhove, Dachne, Novoukrainka. Battles are ongoing in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders are repelling two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf and Zelene Pole.

Since the beginning of the day, no combat engagements have occurred in the Huliaipole direction, and the settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults, and two more are ongoing. Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Enemy losses: during the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers, 4 tanks, and 2 cruise missiles29.07.25, 07:21 • 2842 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9