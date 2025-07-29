73 battles at the front: over a third of battles occurred in one direction

73 battles have taken place since the beginning of the current day on the front, more than a third of them in one direction - Pokrovsk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 29, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 73 - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as stated, do not stop striking border settlements. The following settlements suffered from enemy artillery fire: Starykove, Seredyna-Buda, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Turya, Stepok, Myropilske, Malushyne of Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 119 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on our troops' positions in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units once in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, Torske and in the direction of Serednie, Shandryholove, Yampil. Three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times near Hryhorivka, Siversk and Fedorivka - all enemy attempts were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the Bila Hora area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the Toretsk area. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times in the areas of the settlements: Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Horikhove, Dachne, Novoukrainka. Battles are ongoing in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders are repelling two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf and Zelene Pole.

Since the beginning of the day, no combat engagements have occurred in the Huliaipole direction, and the settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults, and two more are ongoing. Olhivka was subjected to an air strike.

Enemy losses: during the day, Russians lost over a thousand soldiers, 4 tanks, and 2 cruise missiles