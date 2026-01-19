70-year-old Kharkiv resident died while tubing

In Kharkiv, a 70-year-old woman, according to preliminary information, sustained fatal injuries while tubing down a hill. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city. The 70-year-old woman died from her injuries at the scene before the ambulance arrived.

On January 18, around 2:00 PM, the police received a report about the discovery of a woman without signs of life in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv. The body was found on the snow, and a tubing sled was discovered nearby. ... According to the forensic medical expert's conclusion, no visible bodily injuries were found during the initial examination of the body. It was preliminarily established that the woman sustained fatal injuries while tubing down a hill - the report states.

It is indicated that the investigator entered information on this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident."

