70 combat engagements at the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 210 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 3668 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 10949 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 25698 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 71116 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 49652 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 120813 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 120721 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 86267 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 105894 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusives
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in EnglandPhotoAugust 1, 04:23 AM • 65298 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhotoAugust 1, 06:16 AM • 87413 views
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 1, 06:38 AM • 37562 views
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph10:54 AM • 30885 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 20136 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 2088 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 20578 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 6648 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 50700 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 116482 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 167465 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 225819 views
70 combat engagements at the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

70 combat engagements with the aggressor have been recorded at the front, 34 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders are repelling enemy attacks, with battles continuing in several directions.

70 combat engagements at the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Currently, the number of combat engagements with the Russian aggressor at the front is 70. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction - thirty-four attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders have been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

One of three enemy attacks today was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions; battles are currently ongoing.

The enemy also launched five air strikes, dropping eleven KABs, and carried out 159 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders near Krasne Pershe, receiving a worthy rebuff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements: Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and towards Zvanivka.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled one assault action by the invader's units; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces towards Bila Hora.

Our defenders stopped the enemy's offensive action.

In the Toretsk direction, since the beginning of the day, four combat engagements have occurred in the areas of the settlements: Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made thirty-four attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions near the settlements: Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut.

The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled thirty enemy attacks; four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements: Oleksandrogard, Piddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, and Voskresenka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Dnipro direction, the invaders advanced seven times on the positions of our units; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

The occupiers also launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In July, Russian losses exceeded 33,000 - Syrskyi01.08.25, 10:04 • 2328 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine