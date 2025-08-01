70 combat engagements at the front: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Currently, the number of combat engagements with the Russian aggressor at the front is 70. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction - thirty-four attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders have been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

One of three enemy attacks today was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions; battles are currently ongoing.

The enemy also launched five air strikes, dropping eleven KABs, and carried out 159 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders near Krasne Pershe, receiving a worthy rebuff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of the settlement of Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements: Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and towards Zvanivka.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled one assault action by the invader's units; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces towards Bila Hora.

Our defenders stopped the enemy's offensive action.

In the Toretsk direction, since the beginning of the day, four combat engagements have occurred in the areas of the settlements: Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made thirty-four attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions near the settlements: Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut.

The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled thirty enemy attacks; four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements: Oleksandrogard, Piddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, and Voskresenka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Dnipro direction, the invaders advanced seven times on the positions of our units; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

The occupiers also launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In July, Russian losses exceeded 33,000 - Syrskyi