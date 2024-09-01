7 killed and 37 injured in bus crash in Mississippi

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
7 killed and 37 injured in bus crash in Mississippi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25152 views

The bus, operated by Autobuses Regiomontanos, ran off the road and overturned due to a tire failure. Among the victims were a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, and authorities are continuing to identify the other victims.

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 20 in Mississippi on Saturday morning, the state patrol reported. This is reported by AR, according to UNN

Details

Six passengers died on the spot and another died at the hospital, the press release said. The bus was traveling westbound when it ran off the road near Bovina in Warren County and overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident was a tire failure, the National Transportation Safety Board reported. The bus belonged to Autobuses Regiomontanos. A spokeswoman for the company's office in Laredo, Texas, confirmed that they were aware of the accident, but refused to answer questions or give her name.

The transportation company claims to have 20 years of experience providing services between 100 destinations in Mexico and the United States. On its website, the company advertises a “modern fleet of buses that undergo daily maintenance” and offers “trips at special prices for employees.

The dead include a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, identified by their mother, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said. Authorities are continuing to identify the other victims.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the names of the victims have not yet been disclosed. No other details have been released yet.

Fatal accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway: a child killed, 5 injured31.08.24, 01:58 • 22138 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World

