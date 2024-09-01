7 killed and 37 injured in bus crash in Mississippi

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in a bus crash on Interstate 20 in Mississippi on Saturday morning, the state patrol reported. This is reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

Six passengers died on the spot and another died at the hospital, the press release said. The bus was traveling westbound when it ran off the road near Bovina in Warren County and overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident was a tire failure, the National Transportation Safety Board reported. The bus belonged to Autobuses Regiomontanos. A spokeswoman for the company's office in Laredo, Texas, confirmed that they were aware of the accident, but refused to answer questions or give her name.

The transportation company claims to have 20 years of experience providing services between 100 destinations in Mexico and the United States. On its website, the company advertises a “modern fleet of buses that undergo daily maintenance” and offers “trips at special prices for employees.

The dead include a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, identified by their mother, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said. Authorities are continuing to identify the other victims.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the names of the victims have not yet been disclosed. No other details have been released yet.

