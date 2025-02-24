69 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

A total of 69 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have made 20 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back since the beginning of the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out nine assault attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Six firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked four times near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriivka, and Novolyubivka.

Defense forces repel one Russian attack near Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Toretsk and Krymske. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 17 attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made ten attacks near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil sector, our defenders repelled one attack near Novopil.

Today, with the support of attack aircraft, the enemy attacked Kamianske in the Orikhivske sector.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Sadove.

In the Northern sector, the enemy did not conduct any active hostilities today.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day, one firefight is still ongoing. The enemy fired over 220 times, including 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs.

The situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

More than a thousand occupants and 7 tanks: Ukrainian General Staff updates data on Russian losses at the front