69 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM
69 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

69 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21323 views

There were 69 combat engagements in various frontline areas, the most intense in Pokrovske, where there were 20 attempted attacks. In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the enemy made over 220 attacks.

A total of 69 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have made 20 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders back since the beginning of the day, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out nine assault attacks near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Six firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked four times near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Borivska Andriivka, and Novolyubivka.

Defense forces repel one Russian attack near Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Toretsk and Krymske. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Pokrovsk, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 17 attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made ten attacks near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil sector, our defenders repelled one attack near Novopil.

Today, with the support of attack aircraft, the enemy attacked Kamianske in the Orikhivske sector.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Sadove.

In the Northern sector, the enemy did not conduct any active hostilities today.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day, one firefight is still ongoing. The enemy fired over 220 times, including 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems, and carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs.

The situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

More than a thousand occupants and 7 tanks: Ukrainian General Staff updates data on Russian losses at the front24.02.25, 07:55 • 40552 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

