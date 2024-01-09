67 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 67 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 55 missile and 22 air strikes, fired 35 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on January 9, UNN reports .

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled two occupants' attacks east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the militants in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 12 attacks.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven enemy attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 12 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.

