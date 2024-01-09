ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 28353 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105358 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133695 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133226 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173825 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170702 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279009 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178103 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

67 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

67 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31803 views

The Ukrainian military repelled 67 enemy attacks in various regions, under enemy missile, air and artillery fire.

Over the last day, 67 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 55 missile and 22 air strikes, fired 35 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on January 9, UNN reports .

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled two occupants' attacks east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the militants in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 12 attacks.

In Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven enemy attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 12 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.

