Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 2 enemy ammunition depots - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops disabled 18 cruise missiles and destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots, the General Staff reports.
Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line, the General Staff reported in a morning report on January 9, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that over the past day, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.
Missile troops also destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots.
