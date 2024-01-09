Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy 2 enemy ammunition depots - General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line, the General Staff reported in a morning report on January 9, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 18 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.

Missile troops also destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Ukrainian troops repel 16 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff