Ukrainian troops repel 16 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

The Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Avdiivka sector: 5 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 11 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. The occupier also tried unsuccessfully to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka; in addition, the Defense Forces repelled a number of attacks in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 18.00 on 07.01.2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka. Not far from Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, the occupants, supported by air power, tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation - the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks. Also, about 15 settlements (Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske in Donetsk region) came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kupyansk sector , the Defense Forces repelled two attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region. the Russian Armed Forces unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. At the same time, about 10 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. Among them: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka.

In the Liman sector, three attacks by Russian occupants east of Terny, Donetsk region, were repelled. More than 10 localities suffered from artillery and mortar attacks (including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut sector , Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Andriivka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Druzhba, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire (including: Grigorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in Donetsk region).

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire (Olgivske, Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya region).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Kherson (Kherson region) and Dmytrivka, Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region) came under enemy artillery fire. Air strikes by the Russian aggressor near the settlements of Respublianets, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Krynky in Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro - during the day the enemy made 2 unsuccessful assault actions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of formation of offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Kliusy, Buchky, Hremyachka in Chernihiv region; Volfyno, Iskryskivka, Mefodivka in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Potikhonove in Kharkiv region.

Total

29 combat engagements took place over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 40 air strikes, and fired 21 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. As a result of the attacks by the Russian Federation, there are civilian casualties and wounded. Private residential and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

AddendumAddendum

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed an X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops hit a control center, an ammunition depot and an enemy artillery unit.

