Ukrainian troops repel 16 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 7906 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 12580 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 18443 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108714 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116420 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147586 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142618 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179112 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172767 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287640 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52592 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56993 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 67035 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93769 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 56105 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 7906 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108714 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239484 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 93741 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108532 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108397 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124390 views
Ukrainian troops repel 16 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Ukrainian troops repel 16 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106340 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks in Avdiivka and the surrounding areas, resisted the enemy's offensive and artillery shelling in Donetsk region.

The Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Avdiivka sector: 5 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 11 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. The occupier also tried unsuccessfully to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka; in addition, the Defense Forces repelled a number of attacks in the Lyman and Kupyansk directions. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 18.00 on 07.01.2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka. Not far from Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, the occupants, supported by air power, tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation - the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks. Also, about 15 settlements (Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske in Donetsk region) came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kupyansk sector , the Defense Forces repelled two attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region. the Russian Armed Forces unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. At the same time, about 10 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. Among them: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka.

In the Liman sector, three attacks by Russian occupants east of Terny, Donetsk region, were repelled. More than 10 localities suffered from artillery and mortar attacks (including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut sector , Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Andriivka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Druzhba, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire (including: Grigorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in Donetsk region).

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire (Olgivske, Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya region).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Kherson (Kherson region) and Dmytrivka, Ochakiv (Mykolaiv region) came under enemy artillery fire.  Air strikes by the Russian aggressor near the settlements of Respublianets, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Krynky in Kherson region.

We strive to rely on the best weapons and equipment in the world - Zelenskyy07.01.24, 18:42 • 103024 views

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro - during the day the enemy made 2 unsuccessful assault actions.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of formation of offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Kliusy, Buchky, Hremyachka in Chernihiv region; Volfyno, Iskryskivka, Mefodivka in Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Potikhonove in Kharkiv region.

Total

29 combat engagements took place over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 40 air strikes, and fired 21 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. As a result of the attacks by the Russian Federation, there are civilian casualties and wounded. Private residential and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy tried to attack in several directions: situation at the front from the General Staff07.01.24, 07:53 • 34428 views

AddendumAddendum

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed an X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops hit a control center, an ammunition depot and an enemy artillery unit.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy unfinished railway bridge in Donetsk region07.01.24, 10:06 • 36164 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

