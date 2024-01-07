ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
We strive to rely on the best weapons and equipment in the world - Zelenskyy

We strive to rely on the best weapons and equipment in the world - Zelenskyy

Zelenskiy seeks to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and proposes joint defense production with Sweden, emphasizing the country's role in European security.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the annual Swedish National Conference on Society and Defense, one of the most important security and defense conferences in Northern Europe. Zelenskyy emphasized that today Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, both at the front and to protect people in rear cities and communities. During the speech, the President of Ukraine expressed proposals to Sweden to start joint defense activities, UNN reports .

Ukraine is already and will always be one of the most important European security donors. We want to ensure that we can rely on the best weapons and equipment available in the world for our own security and the security of our partners. Therefore, joint production with Sweden is a priority for us. And I am confident that the day will come when we will be able to see the opening of the first joint production facility in Ukraine

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also said that Ukraine has already started joint defense activities with Turkey, Romania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

We have relevant agreements with the Czech Republic, the United States and Germany. And, of course, our offer to you is to work together, produce together, and strengthen together

- he said.

In his speech, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense both at the front and to enhance the protection of people in rear cities and communities.

He also emphasized that the most important challenge today in countering Russian aggression is to combat Russian disinformation and prevent Russia from circumventing the sanctions imposed on it.

Zelenskyy discussed with defense officials an increase in arms production in Ukraine, with the goal of making the country's armed forces rely more on domestic weapons.

