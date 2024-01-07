We strive to rely on the best weapons and equipment in the world - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the annual Swedish National Conference on Society and Defense, one of the most important security and defense conferences in Northern Europe. Zelenskyy emphasized that today Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense, both at the front and to protect people in rear cities and communities. During the speech, the President of Ukraine expressed proposals to Sweden to start joint defense activities, UNN reports .

Ukraine is already and will always be one of the most important European security donors. We want to ensure that we can rely on the best weapons and equipment available in the world for our own security and the security of our partners. Therefore, joint production with Sweden is a priority for us. And I am confident that the day will come when we will be able to see the opening of the first joint production facility in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

The president also said that Ukraine has already started joint defense activities with Turkey, Romania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

We have relevant agreements with the Czech Republic, the United States and Germany. And, of course, our offer to you is to work together, produce together, and strengthen together - he said.

In his speech, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense both at the front and to enhance the protection of people in rear cities and communities.

He also emphasized that the most important challenge today in countering Russian aggression is to combat Russian disinformation and prevent Russia from circumventing the sanctions imposed on it.

Recall

Zelenskyy discussed with defense officials an increase in arms production in Ukraine, with the goal of making the country's armed forces rely more on domestic weapons.

Ukraine is interested in placing production of leading Japanese companies on its territory - Shmyhal