66 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47575 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94996 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118325 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100702 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125961 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113240 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116859 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159729 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103886 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98792 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 70215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107392 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101634 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149983 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182158 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107392 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137037 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138839 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166754 views
Actual
66 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

66 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28121 views

There were 66 combat engagements in various sectors, with 17 attacks in the Pokrovske sector. The enemy carried out 26 air strikes and fired 287 artillery rounds at Ukrainian positions.

A total of 66 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants made 17 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders, in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

Ukrainian troops repelled one attack in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sectortoday.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted five assault attacks near Lozova, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked 17 times near Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novyi, Zelena Dolyna, Novolyubivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazy. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, enemy aircraft attacked Siversk and Zvanivka using two guided bombs. The enemy attacked our defenders twice in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the occupants to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Russian invaders fired two guided aerial bombs at Bondarne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked nine times near Diliyivka and Toretsk. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Dachne, Andriivka and Shevchenko. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 15 attacks, with two firefights still ongoing. Novooleksandrivka came under an air strike with two guided bombs.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked six times near Lysivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne. One firefight is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novosilka and dropped two UAVs in the area of Odradne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhivske, Hulyaypillia and Prydniprovia directions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 26 air strikes, dropped a total of 40 guided aerial bombs and 287 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, the General Staff summarized.

Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff06.02.25, 07:31 • 72340 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising