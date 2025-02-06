66 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense

A total of 66 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants made 17 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders, in the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, UNN reports, citing a report from the General Staff.

Ukrainian troops repelled one attack in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sectortoday.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted five assault attacks near Lozova, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked 17 times near Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novyi, Zelena Dolyna, Novolyubivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodyazy. Three firefights are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, enemy aircraft attacked Siversk and Zvanivka using two guided bombs. The enemy attacked our defenders twice in the area of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the occupants to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Russian invaders fired two guided aerial bombs at Bondarne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked nine times near Diliyivka and Toretsk. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka, Dachne, Andriivka and Shevchenko. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 15 attacks, with two firefights still ongoing. Novooleksandrivka came under an air strike with two guided bombs.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked six times near Lysivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne. One firefight is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novosilka and dropped two UAVs in the area of Odradne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhivske, Hulyaypillia and Prydniprovia directions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 26 air strikes, dropped a total of 40 guided aerial bombs and 287 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, the General Staff summarized.

Russian Federation lost 1240 servicemen, 46 artillery systems and 16 armored vehicles during the war in Ukraine - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff