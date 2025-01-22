65 out of 99 enemy drones destroyed in 10 regions of Ukraine: what is known about the consequences of the Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 99 drones, 65 drones destroyed in 10 regions and 30 imitator drones detected, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 22, Russian troops attacked with 99 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Chouda - TOT of Crimea, Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, 65 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. 30 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Air Force reported on social media.

As a result of the nighttime enemy attack, "institutions, industrial enterprises, outbuildings, private and apartment buildings in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Khmelnytsky regions were reportedly damaged." Special services are eliminating the consequences, with no casualties reported.

