65 out of 91 enemy drones and missiles destroyed at night, 10 “Shaheds” lost, one crossed the border with Belarus - Air Force

In the skies over Ukraine at night, 10 missiles and 81 drones launched by Russian troops shot down 5 missiles and 60 attack drones, 10 "shaheds" probably fell, one crossed the border with Belarus, and about 10 more are in the air, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 27, he said, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 91 enemy air attack vehicles.

That night, according to Oleshchuk, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack UAVs:

- 3 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region - Russian Federation);

- Iskander-M ballistic missile (from Crimea);

- Iskander-K cruise missile (from Voronezh region - Russian Federation);

- 5 X-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-22M3 bombers from the airspace of Volgograd region - Russian Federation);

- 81 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from Yeysk and Kursk region - Russian Federation).

As of 9:00 a.m., as a result of air defense operations, the following were shot down: 5 X-101 cruise missiles; 60 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. Ten enemy drones were lost locally (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, and about ten more are still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations continue - Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

"Combat activity was conducted in most regions of the country: Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytsky, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions," the Air Force commander noted.

