65 out of 91 enemy drones and missiles destroyed at night, 10 “Shaheds” lost, one crossed the border with Belarus - Air Force

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120502 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123492 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201662 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155302 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153758 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143316 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199974 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112463 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188523 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105114 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79932 views
"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51797 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 62035 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 91343 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69893 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201663 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199974 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188523 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215234 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22373 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150681 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149889 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153929 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144832 views
65 out of 91 enemy drones and missiles destroyed at night, 10 "Shaheds" lost, one crossed the border with Belarus - Air Force

65 out of 91 enemy drones and missiles destroyed at night, 10 “Shaheds” lost, one crossed the border with Belarus - Air Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19961 views

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 5 cruise missiles and 60 drones out of 10 and 81 respectively launched by Russia at night. The attacks took place in most regions of the country, and combat operations continue.

In the skies over Ukraine at night, 10 missiles and 81 drones launched by Russian troops shot down 5 missiles and 60 attack drones, 10 "shaheds" probably fell, one crossed the border with Belarus, and about 10 more are in the air, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of August 27, he said, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 91 enemy air attack vehicles.

That night, according to Oleshchuk, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack UAVs:

- 3 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of the Lipetsk region - Russian Federation);

- Iskander-M ballistic missile (from Crimea);

- Iskander-K cruise missile (from Voronezh region - Russian Federation);

- 5 X-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-22M3 bombers from the airspace of Volgograd region - Russian Federation);

- 81 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from Yeysk and Kursk region - Russian Federation).

As of 9:00 a.m., as a result of air defense operations, the following were shot down: 5 X-101 cruise missiles; 60 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. Ten enemy drones were lost locally (presumably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one crossed the border with Belarus, and about ten more are still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat operations continue

- Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

"Combat activity was conducted in most regions of the country: Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytsky, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions," the Air Force commander noted.

About 15 drones and several missiles destroyed around Kyiv overnight, no casualties or damage - KCMA27.08.24, 08:51 • 48364 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

