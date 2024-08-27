About 15 drones and several missiles destroyed around Kyiv overnight, no casualties or damage - KCMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120628 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123657 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201931 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155452 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153838 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143346 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112467 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188619 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105120 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80791 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52722 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 63000 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92351 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 70966 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188619 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215335 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203330 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 23009 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150744 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149948 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153984 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144882 views
About 15 drones and several missiles destroyed around Kyiv overnight, no casualties or damage - KCMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48365 views

Overnight, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine using drones and various types of missiles. Air defense forces destroyed about 15 drones and several missiles around Kyiv, with no casualties or damage in the capital.

Air defense forces destroyed about 15 drones and several missiles around Kyiv, without causing any casualties or damage in the capital, in total, air alert in Kyiv was announced 4 times since the beginning of the day and lasted a total of more than 5 hours, KCMA reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

Last night, the enemy reportedly launched another combined missile and drone strike on Ukraine using attack UAVs, ballistic, cruise and aerial ballistic missiles. "In Kyiv, air alert has been announced 4 times since the beginning of the day and lasted for more than 5 hours in total. Initially, it was related to the attack of enemy drones, previously of the Shahed type. The drones entered the city in waves and from different directions. Around 3 a.m., the enemy took several MiG-31Ks into the air and fired Kinzhal missiles across Kyiv region in the direction of the western regions of Ukraine. Around the same time, several enemy Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off. Preliminarily, X-101 cruise missiles from these aircraft attacked Kyiv at around 5 a.m. The air strike, like yesterday, again ended in waves of barrage attacks," the KCMA said.

Since the beginning of the day, air defense forces have destroyed about a dozen attack drones and several missiles around Kyiv (the exact number and type of air targets will be released by the Air Force). Everything that was flying towards the capital of Ukraine was destroyed. As of this minute, according to the operational report, debris has fallen in the forest parks of Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts. As a result, there were fires in the forest floor. Some of them have already been extinguished, while the rest have been localized. Emergency services are working at the scene. No information on casualties has been received. No damage in the capital

- said Serhiy Popko, head of KCMA.

At the same time, he pointed out that there is no air alert in Kyiv, but there is an air alert in the Kyiv region. "Enemy UAVs are still being spotted in the airspace, and it is possible that drones may be heading for the capital. Listen to the air alert signals and immediately go to the shelter when they are announced," Popko said.

Enemy tried to attack Kyiv region with drones at night: debris fell outside settlements23.08.24, 08:29 • 24377 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv

