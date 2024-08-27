About 15 drones and several missiles destroyed around Kyiv overnight, no casualties or damage - KCMA

Air defense forces destroyed about 15 drones and several missiles around Kyiv, without causing any casualties or damage in the capital, in total, air alert in Kyiv was announced 4 times since the beginning of the day and lasted a total of more than 5 hours, KCMA reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

Last night, the enemy reportedly launched another combined missile and drone strike on Ukraine using attack UAVs, ballistic, cruise and aerial ballistic missiles. "In Kyiv, air alert has been announced 4 times since the beginning of the day and lasted for more than 5 hours in total. Initially, it was related to the attack of enemy drones, previously of the Shahed type. The drones entered the city in waves and from different directions. Around 3 a.m., the enemy took several MiG-31Ks into the air and fired Kinzhal missiles across Kyiv region in the direction of the western regions of Ukraine. Around the same time, several enemy Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off. Preliminarily, X-101 cruise missiles from these aircraft attacked Kyiv at around 5 a.m. The air strike, like yesterday, again ended in waves of barrage attacks," the KCMA said.

Since the beginning of the day, air defense forces have destroyed about a dozen attack drones and several missiles around Kyiv (the exact number and type of air targets will be released by the Air Force). Everything that was flying towards the capital of Ukraine was destroyed. As of this minute, according to the operational report, debris has fallen in the forest parks of Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts. As a result, there were fires in the forest floor. Some of them have already been extinguished, while the rest have been localized. Emergency services are working at the scene. No information on casualties has been received. No damage in the capital - said Serhiy Popko, head of KCMA.

At the same time, he pointed out that there is no air alert in Kyiv, but there is an air alert in the Kyiv region. "Enemy UAVs are still being spotted in the airspace, and it is possible that drones may be heading for the capital. Listen to the air alert signals and immediately go to the shelter when they are announced," Popko said.

