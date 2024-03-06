$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 2688 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 12854 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21747 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 164199 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214128 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247653 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153433 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371234 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

62-year-old German vaccinated with 217 times shots against COVID-19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31838 views

In Germany, a 62-year-old man received 217 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over 29 months without reporting any side effects or showing signs of infection.

62-year-old German vaccinated with 217 times shots against COVID-19

In Germany, a 62-year-old man was vaccinated 217 times against SARS-CoV-2.  

This was reported by The Lancet Infectious Diseases, UNN reports.

Details

A 62-year-old German man from Magdeburg has become the subject of a unique medical phenomenon - hypervaccination.

Over 29 months, he voluntarily received 217 SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations, violating national guidelines and acting outside the clinical trial.

The Magdeburg prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the case, but no criminal charges were brought.

Despite 130 documented vaccinations confirmed by the prosecutor's office, the patient did not report any side effects.

Add

The tests revealed that the 62-year-old man had no signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thus, the German had been completely healthy before.

06.07.23, 14:41 • 610921 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

