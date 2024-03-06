62-year-old German vaccinated with 217 times shots against COVID-19

In Germany, a 62-year-old man was vaccinated 217 times against SARS-CoV-2.

This was reported by The Lancet Infectious Diseases, UNN reports.

Details

A 62-year-old German man from Magdeburg has become the subject of a unique medical phenomenon - hypervaccination.

Over 29 months, he voluntarily received 217 SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations, violating national guidelines and acting outside the clinical trial.

The Magdeburg prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the case, but no criminal charges were brought.

Despite 130 documented vaccinations confirmed by the prosecutor's office, the patient did not report any side effects.

Add

The tests revealed that the 62-year-old man had no signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thus, the German had been completely healthy before.