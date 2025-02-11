ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

60 militants' attacks registered in the frontline: the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

60 militants' attacks registered in the frontline: the hottest spot is in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

Sixty combat engagements were registered in the frontline, with 19 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian troops conducted numerous air strikes and shelling in various areas, including civilian objects.

60 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. Most of the attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Pokrovske direction

Russian invaders launched 19 attacks, trying to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Nadiyivka, Oleksiyivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. Defense forces repelled 17 attacks, and two more battles are ongoing.

Pokrovsk, Leontovychi and Muravka came under air strikes.

Kursk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 12 combat engagements were registered, eight of them are ongoing. The enemy also carried out eight air strikes, dropping 13 drones.

Toretsk direction

Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Four more battles are ongoing.

Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Shultine were hit by air strikes.

Kramatorsk direction

The enemy is conducting four assault operations in the areas of Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar.

The Russians launched a KAB air strike on Druzhkivka.

Novopavlivske direction

The occupants tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostiantynopil five times. One battle is ongoing.

Kupianske direction

Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. One battle is ongoing.

Liman direction

The enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defense four times near Novosergiyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

Gulyaypillia direction

Two firefights were registered in the area of Charivne.

Orikhivske direction

The enemy launched an air strike on Omelnyk, dropping seven UAVs.

Prydniprovskyi direction

Russians dropped two bombs on Prydniprovske.

Kharkiv direction

Air strikes were recorded in Zolochiv and Vetarine.

Russians also continue to terrorize civilians. They suffered from artillery and mortar shelling:

- Sumy region: Popivka, Ponomarenky, Ryasne, Pokrovka.

- Kharkiv region: Klinova-Novoselivka.

- Chernihiv region: Hremyachka (air strike).

"There are no major changes in other areas," the General Staff summarized.

The commander of an infantry platoon reportedthat the Ukrainian Armed Forces needed 10 times more troops to hold back the Russians near Pokrovsk. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

