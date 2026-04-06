56 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in two directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 56. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the following settlements in Sumy region were affected: Iskriskivshchyna, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Korenyok, Bachivsk, Atynske, Rohizne, Stepanivka, Vovkivka, Malushyne, and Volfyne; Tymonovychi – in Chernihiv region. - the summary states.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two airstrikes using four KABs, carried out 44 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, four of which involved MLRS. One combat engagement was recorded.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice tried to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations four times in the areas of Pishchane and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers twice tried to advance to the positions of our troops towards Yampil and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the areas of Pryvillia and Markove. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Stepanivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novomykolaivka. One enemy assault action is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times towards Ivanivka, Myrnyi, Lisne, Kalynivske, Pryvillia, Verbove, and Zlahoda. Four enemy assaults are ongoing. The occupiers also launched an airstrike in the areas of the settlements of Orly and Novoselivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were three attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of Pryluky and Zaliznychne. Verkhnia Tersa and Huliaipilske were subjected to airstrikes. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy stormed in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaky and launched an airstrike in the area of the settlements of Zhovtenke, Hryhorivka, Veselianka. No assault actions were carried out.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions towards Bilohrudyi Island and Antonivskyi Bridge. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost 940 servicemen and almost 2,000 UAVs - General Staff