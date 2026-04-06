Over the past day, the occupiers lost 940 servicemen and almost 2,000 UAVs - General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian army lost another 940 servicemen, 58 artillery systems, and 1953 operational-tactical level drones. The total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have already exceeded 1.304 million people, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

As of April 6, 2026, according to the General Staff, the total losses of Russian troops are estimated at 1,304,490 personnel. Also, during the day, the Defense Forces destroyed 2 tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 259 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, and 58 artillery systems.

Separately, the report recorded significant enemy losses in drones – over the day, Russia lost another 1953 operational-tactical level UAVs.

The General Staff noted that data on enemy losses are being updated.

Ukrainian border guards continue to shell Russia with 1940s-era KS-19 anti-aircraft guns