Ukrainian border guards continue to shell Russia with 1940s-era KS-19 anti-aircraft guns

$43.8150.46
ukenru
04:08 AM • 5882 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
April 5, 11:39 AM • 36120 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 82791 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 95144 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 111881 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 96025 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 102088 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 52064 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 108977 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 37588 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.7m/s
52%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Novorossiysk reports port attack, fires, and debris hitting an apartment buildingVideoApril 5, 08:36 PM • 11552 views
Russian port Ust-Luga resumes oil transshipment after drone attacksApril 5, 09:13 PM • 10392 views
The biggest technical problem of the Artemis II mission was the space toilet, how the problem was solvedPhotoApril 5, 10:13 PM • 6816 views
Oil prices rose after Trump's new ultimatum to IranPhoto01:20 AM • 11443 views
Over the past day, the occupiers lost 940 servicemen and almost 2,000 UAVs - General StaffPhoto03:51 AM • 7716 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 95160 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 102102 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 108989 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 88701 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 87829 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
China
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 22875 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 38729 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 40288 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 51819 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 65847 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

Ukrainian border guards continue to shell Russia with 1940s-era KS-19 anti-aircraft guns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3052 views

The Pomsta unit uses 100mm KS-19 guns to strike ground targets. The firing range reaches 20 km, and shells can be supplied from Bulgaria.

Ukrainian border guards continue to shell Russia with 1940s-era KS-19 anti-aircraft guns

Ukrainian military continues to use 100-mm KS-19 anti-aircraft guns against Russian occupiers, the production of which began back in the 1940s. Such systems are currently used by one of the artillery units of the Luhansk border detachment "Pomsta" (Revenge), Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

The published footage shows the gun in a stationary position with camouflage and drone protection. Although the KS-19 was created as an anti-aircraft system, it is now used to strike ground targets.

According to open data, the gun has a rate of fire of up to 15 rounds per minute, and the range of fire at ground targets can reach up to 20 km. At the same time, the actual characteristics of these installations in current combat conditions are unknown.

Why this is interesting

The KS-19 was first recorded in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2023. At that time, it was assumed that the guns could have come either from storage facilities or as a trophy after battles in the Kharkiv region.

The main intrigue now is not only the origin of the guns themselves, but also the issue of barrel life and ammunition supply. Before the full-scale war, the 100-mm caliber was not standard for the Ukrainian army, so the sources of ammunition remain a separate practical issue. Bulgaria, which previously had KS-19s in service, is named as one of the possible supply options.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to use rare Slovenian M-55S tanks, of which Ukraine received only 2831.03.26, 04:19 • 5656 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Bulgaria