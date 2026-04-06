Ukrainian border guards continue to shell Russia with 1940s-era KS-19 anti-aircraft guns

Ukrainian military continues to use 100-mm KS-19 anti-aircraft guns against Russian occupiers, the production of which began back in the 1940s. Such systems are currently used by one of the artillery units of the Luhansk border detachment "Pomsta" (Revenge), Defense Express reports, writes UNN.

Details

The published footage shows the gun in a stationary position with camouflage and drone protection. Although the KS-19 was created as an anti-aircraft system, it is now used to strike ground targets.

According to open data, the gun has a rate of fire of up to 15 rounds per minute, and the range of fire at ground targets can reach up to 20 km. At the same time, the actual characteristics of these installations in current combat conditions are unknown.

Why this is interesting

The KS-19 was first recorded in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2023. At that time, it was assumed that the guns could have come either from storage facilities or as a trophy after battles in the Kharkiv region.

The main intrigue now is not only the origin of the guns themselves, but also the issue of barrel life and ammunition supply. Before the full-scale war, the 100-mm caliber was not standard for the Ukrainian army, so the sources of ammunition remain a separate practical issue. Bulgaria, which previously had KS-19s in service, is named as one of the possible supply options.

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