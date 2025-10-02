53 out of 86 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 2, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 86 Shahed-type UAVs. The defense forces shot down 53 drones, and 31 hits were recorded.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 drones overnight, 53 of them were neutralized, but there were hits in 6 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 2, the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Millerovo.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 53 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
"Hits of 31 attack UAVs at 6 locations have been recorded," the report says.
As stated, the attack continues. "There are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Observe safety rules!" - emphasized the Air Force.
