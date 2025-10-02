53 out of 86 enemy drones neutralized during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 drones overnight, 53 of them were neutralized, but there were hits in 6 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 2, the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Millerovo.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 53 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.