53 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: occupants actively use aviation

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 24028 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66323 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102688 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123977 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102369 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106675 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103205 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 92357 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112532 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106980 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 24028 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123977 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152878 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106980 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112532 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138594 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140372 views
53 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: occupants actively use aviation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22890 views

There were 53 combat engagements in the frontline, with the largest number of combat engagements in the Pokrovsk sector (25).

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 25, the enemy actively used aviation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16:00, February 3, UNN writes.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 53 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Oleksandrivka, Hirky, Turya, Popivka, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Bila Bereza in Sumy region; Bohdanove in Chernihiv region.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched air strikes on the localities of Baranivka and Bochkove.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, and one more firefight is currently ongoing.

At the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked twice near Terny. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, the settlements of Siversk and Zakitne were hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt by the occupants to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

The enemy actively used bomber aircraft in the Toretsk direction, attacking nine times near the settlements of Krymske, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Novopoltavka, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Dachne. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 14 attacks, 11 firefights are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinity of Oleksandrivka, dropping three KABs.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked four times near Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Novyi Komar.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops near Novosilka twice without success.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky. He was unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our defenders near Antonivka and Prydniprovsky four times without success.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled five invaders' attacks. The enemy also carried out 26 air strikes, dropping 37 KABs, and fired 89 artillery rounds," the report says.

As noted, the situation on other fronts has not changed significantly.

Another 1300 soldiers and more than 170 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses03.02.25, 07:54 • 31699 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

