53 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: occupants actively use aviation

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 25, the enemy actively used aviation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16:00, February 3, UNN writes.

As indicated, border settlements continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular Oleksandrivka, Hirky, Turya, Popivka, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Bila Bereza in Sumy region; Bohdanove in Chernihiv region.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched air strikes on the localities of Baranivka and Bochkove.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, and one more firefight is currently ongoing.

At the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked twice near Terny. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Siversky sector, the settlements of Siversk and Zakitne were hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt by the occupants to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

The enemy actively used bomber aircraft in the Toretsk direction, attacking nine times near the settlements of Krymske, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Malynivka, Novopoltavka, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Dachne. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 14 attacks, 11 firefights are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinity of Oleksandrivka, dropping three KABs.

Today in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked four times near Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne and Novyi Komar.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops near Novosilka twice without success.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky. He was unsuccessful.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our defenders near Antonivka and Prydniprovsky four times without success.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled five invaders' attacks. The enemy also carried out 26 air strikes, dropping 37 KABs, and fired 89 artillery rounds," the report says.

As noted, the situation on other fronts has not changed significantly.

