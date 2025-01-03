50 thousand Ukrainians start receiving payments under the eBook program

50 thousand Ukrainians will soon receive payments for books in Ukrainian under the eBook program, UNN reports with reference to Diia.

Starting January 1, 2025, 18-year-old Ukrainians will receive UAH 908 to their Diia.Card as part of the eBook program. These funds can be spent on paper, electronic, and audiobooks in Ukrainian in bookstores and publishers that have participated in the program.

How to apply for eBook in Diia?

Log in to the app Select eBooks Open a special account Wait for the funds and buy Ukrainian books for yourself and your loved ones You must spend the funds within three months from the date of accrual. If you do not have time to spend the entire amount, the funds will automatically return to the accounts of the Ukrainian Book Institute.

So far, more than 50 thousand applications have been submitted through the Diia app.

75 thousand times Ukrainians bought books under the Winter eSupport program. Mykhailo Fedorov published a list of the 10 most popular books chosen by citizens.