Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150957 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136798 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135211 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111035 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165693 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104526 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113979 views

50 thousand Ukrainians start receiving payments under the eBook program

50 thousand Ukrainians start receiving payments under the eBook program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30612 views

Starting January 1, 2025, 18-year-old Ukrainians will receive UAH 908 to buy books in Ukrainian through Diia. More than 50 thousand applications for the eBook program have already been submitted.

50 thousand Ukrainians will soon receive payments for books in Ukrainian under the eBook program, UNN reports with reference to Diia.

Details [1

Starting January 1, 2025, 18-year-old Ukrainians will receive UAH 908 to their Diia.Card as part of the eBook program. These funds can be spent on paper, electronic, and audiobooks in Ukrainian in bookstores and publishers that have participated in the program.

How to apply for eBook in Diia?

Log in to the app Select eBooks Open a special account Wait for the funds and buy Ukrainian books for yourself and your loved ones  You must spend the funds within three months from the date of accrual. If you do not have time to spend the entire amount, the funds will automatically return to the accounts of the Ukrainian Book Institute.

So far, more than 50 thousand applications have been submitted through the Diia app.

Recall 

75 thousand times Ukrainians bought books under the Winter eSupport program. Mykhailo Fedorov published a list of the 10 most popular books chosen by citizens. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Contact us about advertising