50 against 11: children from Oleksandriia and Pavlo Zhurylo's charity initiative challenged professional footballers

In Oleksandriia, at the "Nika" stadium, a real football battle unfolded: 50 children aged 7 to 12 — internally displaced persons from frontline regions and children whose parents are currently defending Ukraine at the front — played against the silver medalists of the Ukrainian championship. For them, this game became a special symbol of support, hope, and the feeling that they were not left alone with their challenges.

This unconventional format became the highlight of the second charity event "A Day with the Royal Team," organized by Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of the Betking Foundation, with the support of FC Oleksandriia.

When dreams come true

Imagine this: the stands erupt with emotions, young footballers try to outplay professionals, and experienced players, with smiles and excitement, respond to the attacks of young talents. This was the atmosphere at KSK "Nika," where children had a unique opportunity to feel like real footballers.

Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of the Betking Foundation, says: "This day once again showed that football is not just a game, but a way to unite children and adults around a common dream. When you see professional players playing with children with the same joy as in the Ukrainian championship, you understand the true power of sports. We at the Betking Foundation believe that every child has the right to support and the opportunity to develop. Sports help children not only to get physically stronger but also to make new friends, believe in themselves, and feel that they are not alone. Our goal is to create such moments of happiness as often as possible, because every child's smile is an investment in the future of Ukraine."

More than entertainment

Such events give children much more than just a game of football. They become a source of support, self-belief, and a sense of unity. It is a kind of therapy that helps them forget about daily difficulties and make new friends.

After the match, emotions did not subside. The children surrounded their idols, asking for autographs and taking selfies with professional players. The culmination of the celebration was a joint lunch, where young and adult athletes shared their impressions at the same table.

Dmytro Kitaiev, executive director of FC Oleksandriia, noted: "When you see joy in children's eyes, you realize that football has much greater power than just entertaining spectators. We help shape the future generation by setting an example of team spirit and mutual support."

The strength of the foundation is in children's smiles

The Betking Foundation, part of the King Group, and its founder Pavlo Zhurylo are transforming sports into a tool for social change. Their mission is to help children feel needed and confident.

Each of the 50 child participants of this day became part of a large football community, gained valuable experience, and a charge of motivation for further achievements. And the professional players of FC Oleksandriia once again proved that true champions win not only on the field but also in the hearts of young fans. After all, a real victory is not the score on the scoreboard, but children's smiles and new dreams that become reality.

About Betking Foundation

The Betking Foundation, founded by Pavlo Zhurylo and part of the King Group, transforms social initiatives into real opportunities for children and youth. The foundation pays special attention to displaced children and those who have lost loved ones due to the war, helping them through sports, education, and psychological support. The Betking Foundation invests resources in creating a healthy and safe environment for children, helping them develop team spirit, acquire new knowledge, and restore emotional balance. The social mission of the foundation is to create opportunities for the harmonious development and social adaptation of the younger generation.