Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 21752 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 14587 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
07:25 AM • 14873 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 16056 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
04:27 AM • 17695 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
September 30, 04:06 AM • 21299 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
September 29, 02:44 PM • 59185 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 02:40 PM • 123733 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 56212 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
50 against 11: children from Oleksandriia and Pavlo Zhurylo's charity initiative challenged professional footballers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of Betking Foundation, organized a vibrant charity match in which 50 displaced children played against footballers of FC Oleksandriia at the Nika stadium.

50 against 11: children from Oleksandriia and Pavlo Zhurylo's charity initiative challenged professional footballers

In Oleksandriia, at the "Nika" stadium, a real football battle unfolded: 50 children aged 7 to 12 — internally displaced persons from frontline regions and children whose parents are currently defending Ukraine at the front — played against the silver medalists of the Ukrainian championship. For them, this game became a special symbol of support, hope, and the feeling that they were not left alone with their challenges.

This unconventional format became the highlight of the second charity event "A Day with the Royal Team," organized by Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of the Betking Foundation, with the support of FC Oleksandriia.

When dreams come true

Imagine this: the stands erupt with emotions, young footballers try to outplay professionals, and experienced players, with smiles and excitement, respond to the attacks of young talents. This was the atmosphere at KSK "Nika," where children had a unique opportunity to feel like real footballers.

Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of the Betking Foundation, says: "This day once again showed that football is not just a game, but a way to unite children and adults around a common dream. When you see professional players playing with children with the same joy as in the Ukrainian championship, you understand the true power of sports. We at the Betking Foundation believe that every child has the right to support and the opportunity to develop. Sports help children not only to get physically stronger but also to make new friends, believe in themselves, and feel that they are not alone. Our goal is to create such moments of happiness as often as possible, because every child's smile is an investment in the future of Ukraine."

More than entertainment

Such events give children much more than just a game of football. They become a source of support, self-belief, and a sense of unity. It is a kind of therapy that helps them forget about daily difficulties and make new friends.

After the match, emotions did not subside. The children surrounded their idols, asking for autographs and taking selfies with professional players. The culmination of the celebration was a joint lunch, where young and adult athletes shared their impressions at the same table.

Dmytro Kitaiev, executive director of FC Oleksandriia, noted: "When you see joy in children's eyes, you realize that football has much greater power than just entertaining spectators. We help shape the future generation by setting an example of team spirit and mutual support."

The strength of the foundation is in children's smiles

The Betking Foundation, part of the King Group, and its founder Pavlo Zhurylo are transforming sports into a tool for social change. Their mission is to help children feel needed and confident.

Each of the 50 child participants of this day became part of a large football community, gained valuable experience, and a charge of motivation for further achievements. And the professional players of FC Oleksandriia once again proved that true champions win not only on the field but also in the hearts of young fans. After all, a real victory is not the score on the scoreboard, but children's smiles and new dreams that become reality.

About Betking Foundation

The Betking Foundation, founded by Pavlo Zhurylo and part of the King Group, transforms social initiatives into real opportunities for children and youth. The foundation pays special attention to displaced children and those who have lost loved ones due to the war, helping them through sports, education, and psychological support. The Betking Foundation invests resources in creating a healthy and safe environment for children, helping them develop team spirit, acquire new knowledge, and restore emotional balance. The social mission of the foundation is to create opportunities for the harmonious development and social adaptation of the younger generation.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
charity
Ukraine