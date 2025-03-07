47 countries of the IAEA condemned Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: what they demand
At the IAEA meeting, 47 member states supported Ukraine's sovereignty and condemned Russia's seizure of the ZNPP. The countries called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military from the station and cease attacks on nuclear facilities.
At the March meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), 47 member states of the Agency issued a joint statement on nuclear safety, security, and guarantees in Ukraine. In their statement, the IAEA member states reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Russia's illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as attacks on Ukraine's nuclear infrastructure.
"Ukrainian nuclear facilities must operate safely and reliably under full sovereign control of Ukraine," the statement reads.
Key points in the statement - IAEA member states:
- call on Russia to immediately cease military actions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, against them and related infrastructure, which pose a threat to nuclear and radiation safety;
- note that the occupation of the ZNPP has led to technical degradation of the plant and creates serious threats to safety and security in the broader region - it is critically important that all reactors at the ZNPP remain in cold shutdown mode;
- note that Ukrainian nuclear facilities are suffering damage as a result of Russian attacks. In particular, the attack by a Russian drone on the shelter of the Chernobyl NPP jeopardized decades of international efforts for the safe and reliable management of a nuclear facility that is the site of one of the world's most dangerous nuclear disasters;
- condemn Russia's actions to obstruct the work of the IAEA in Ukraine.
In accordance with previous resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors and the General Conference, countries called on Russia to withdraw all unauthorized military and auxiliary personnel from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant under the full control of competent Ukrainian regulatory authorities.
"Ukraine is grateful for the support from partners in our fight against the crimes of the aggressor state, which pose a high threat to the nuclear safety of our country and the world. Punishment for Russia for these crimes must be fair and inevitable," said the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the IAEA, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.
