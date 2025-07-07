In Afghanistan, a 45-year-old man decided to marry a 6-year-old child. This caused public discontent and forced the Taliban to intervene. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The incident occurred in Helmand province in the south of the country, near the border with Pakistan. According to local media, the girl's father gave the child away in exchange for money, while the "groom" already had two wives.

Then photos of the man with the girl appeared online. This caused outrage – the Taliban intervened in the situation. The man was detained for a short time, then released, but ordered to "wait until the girl turns nine."

International human rights organizations are "sounding the alarm" over such situations. Lawyers note that the lack of a clear legal framework, weak oversight, and leniency from the Taliban authorities do not prevent the spread of such practices in Afghanistan.

Human rights activists also add that this case illustrates the growing number of child marriages in southern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have particularly strong control.

Recall

Over the past four years, the Taliban government has increasingly restricted or banned various games and entertainment activities in Afghanistan. Thus, the Taliban's sports department suspended the activities of the Afghan Chess Federation, declaring chess "haram" - forbidden.

UNN also reported that Russia was the first in the world to officially recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. This decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the suggestion of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.