The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
45-year-old man in Afghanistan married a 6-year-old child: the Taliban's reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1049 views

In Afghanistan, a 45-year-old man married a 6-year-old child, which caused outrage and the intervention of the Taliban. The man was detained and then released on condition that he wait until the girl turns nine.

45-year-old man in Afghanistan married a 6-year-old child: the Taliban's reaction was swift

In Afghanistan, a 45-year-old man decided to marry a 6-year-old child. This caused public discontent and forced the Taliban to intervene. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The incident occurred in Helmand province in the south of the country, near the border with Pakistan. According to local media, the girl's father gave the child away in exchange for money, while the "groom" already had two wives.

Then photos of the man with the girl appeared online. This caused outrage – the Taliban intervened in the situation. The man was detained for a short time, then released, but ordered to "wait until the girl turns nine."

International human rights organizations are "sounding the alarm" over such situations. Lawyers note that the lack of a clear legal framework, weak oversight, and leniency from the Taliban authorities do not prevent the spread of such practices in Afghanistan.

Human rights activists also add that this case illustrates the growing number of child marriages in southern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have particularly strong control.

Recall

Over the past four years, the Taliban government has increasingly restricted or banned various games and entertainment activities in Afghanistan. Thus, the Taliban's sports department suspended the activities of the Afghan Chess Federation, declaring chess "haram" - forbidden.

UNN also reported that Russia was the first in the world to officially recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan. This decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the suggestion of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Taliban
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Tesla
