43 out of 61 UAVs shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 43 of 61 drones launched by the Russian army on the night of January 19, according to a report by the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 19 (from 20:00 on January 18), the enemy attacked with 61 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, and Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 43 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions - , the statement said.

It is noted that another 15 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences). One is in the air, combat work continues, the Armed Forces added.

Earlier, UNN reported that air defense forces were working in the Kyiv region on Sunday morning.