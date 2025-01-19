ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101286 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102294 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110284 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104369 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137461 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117015 views

43 out of 61 UAVs shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

43 out of 61 UAVs shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32279 views

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 61 drones. Air defense forces shot down 43 UAVs in nine regions of Ukraine, and another 15 enemy imitators were lost.

The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 43  of 61  drones launched by the Russian army on the night of January 19, according to a report by the Ukrainian Air Force, UNN reports.

Details 

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 19 (from 20:00 on January 18), the enemy attacked with 61 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, and Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 43 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions

- , the statement said.

It is noted that another 15 enemy imitator drones were lost locally  (without negative consequences). One is in the air, combat work continues, the Armed Forces added.

Earlier, UNN reported that air defense forces were working in the Kyiv region on Sunday morning.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

