40 years in prison and a $2 million fine: Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to actor's death

Doctor Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to illegally selling ketamine to Matthew Perry, which, according to the investigation, led to the actor's death from an overdose in October 2023. This was reported by The Guardian, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Federal Court of Los Angeles accepted his plea on four counts of illegal ketamine sales. Plasencia agreed to a plea deal and is awaiting sentencing on December 3. He faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of at least $2 million. He remains free on bail until the court date.

He had previously pleaded not guilty, but in exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop three additional counts of ketamine distribution and two counts of falsifying records. - the article states.

The doctor is accused of supplying the "Friends" star with both liquid and pill ketamine, despite knowing about the actor's uncontrolled addiction. Moreover, as stated in the case materials, Plasencia taught Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasu, how to give the actor injections, even though he had no medical training.

According to Iwamasu's testimony, Perry paid Plasencia up to $55,000 in the last month before his death alone.

"The only remaining defendant who has not reached an agreement with the US Attorney's Office is Jaswinder Sangha, who prosecutors allege is a drug dealer known as the 'Ketamine Queen' and sold Perry the fatal dose. Her trial is scheduled to begin next month. She has pleaded not guilty," the publication adds.

Recall

Matthew Perry, star of the series "Friends", died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. According to the toxicology report, the cause of death was ketamine poisoning, which led to respiratory arrest during sleep.