40 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Croatia with the assistance of Favbet Foundation

In one day, 40 tons of humanitarian aid were organized for shipment. The cargo included medicines, surgical kits, food, toys, and hygiene products. Hospital equipment was also not forgotten, with beds, furniture, IV systems, and dressings added, as well as transport for nurses. In addition, bicycles and clothing for adults and children were sent to Ukraine. This cargo became the 219th and 220th twenty-ton shipments from Croatia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian community, DoDO (Dobro Dobrim), the Embassy of Ukraine in Croatia, "Chervona Kalyna" with the assistance of Favbet Foundation. "We are grateful to our Croatian friends who are by our side. Such projects show that Ukraine is not alone in its ordeal, and our strength lies in partnership and mutual support," said Andriy Matyukha.

Favbet Foundation, led by Andriy Matyukha, systematically supports similar initiatives.

Last year, with the participation of Favbet Foundation and the Dobro Dobrim organization, over 150 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to Ukraine. This included food, hygiene products, and disinfectants for hospitals.

Recently, thanks to the foundation's cooperation with Croatian companies, generators, transformers, and modern medical equipment totaling almost 3 million euros arrived in Ukraine. Dobro Dobrim, Kefo d.o.o., Lochman & Rauscher, Medical Intertrade HEP, and the Croatian government joined the initiative.

"We see how Croatian society does not tire of helping. Supporting this initiative is a way for us to express solidarity and gratitude," commented Favbet Foundation.