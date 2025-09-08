40 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Croatia with the assistance of Favbet Foundation

$41.220.13
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 28 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 6768 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 13917 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 19232 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 24587 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 38795 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 60775 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75198 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79677 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 124942 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiers
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 124942 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
António Costa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Odesa
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
Fake news
Financial Times
YouTube
Instagram
40 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Croatia with the assistance of Favbet Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The Ukrainian community united in the Croatian capital to celebrate the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. The cultural event had a humanitarian purpose — to help Ukrainians living in wartime conditions.

40 tons of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Croatia with the assistance of Favbet Foundation

In one day, 40 tons of humanitarian aid were organized for shipment. The cargo included medicines, surgical kits, food, toys, and hygiene products. Hospital equipment was also not forgotten, with beds, furniture, IV systems, and dressings added, as well as transport for nurses. In addition, bicycles and clothing for adults and children were sent to Ukraine. This cargo became the 219th and 220th twenty-ton shipments from Croatia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian community, DoDO (Dobro Dobrim), the Embassy of Ukraine in Croatia, "Chervona Kalyna" with the assistance of Favbet Foundation. "We are grateful to our Croatian friends who are by our side. Such projects show that Ukraine is not alone in its ordeal, and our strength lies in partnership and mutual support," said Andriy Matyukha.

Favbet Foundation, led by Andriy Matyukha, systematically supports similar initiatives.

Last year, with the participation of Favbet Foundation and the Dobro Dobrim organization, over 150 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to Ukraine. This included food, hygiene products, and disinfectants for hospitals. 

Recently, thanks to the foundation's cooperation with Croatian companies, generators, transformers, and modern medical equipment totaling almost 3 million euros arrived in Ukraine. Dobro Dobrim, Kefo d.o.o., Lochman & Rauscher, Medical Intertrade HEP, and the Croatian government joined the initiative.

"We see how Croatian society does not tire of helping. Supporting this initiative is a way for us to express solidarity and gratitude," commented Favbet Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Electricity
Andrii Matiukha
Andriy Matyukha Foundation
charity
Croatia
Ukraine