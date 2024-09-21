ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

4 hospital patients injured as a result of Russian night strike on Kharkiv - RMA

4 hospital patients injured as a result of Russian night strike on Kharkiv - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18031 views

Four hospital patients were injured as a result of Russia's nighttime attack on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Six buildings of the medical complex, a hotel, a university and other civilian objects were damaged.

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, 4 patients who were in the hospital at the time of the attack were injured. This was reported by Kharkiv RMA, according to UNN.

Details

"On September 20, around 22:45, Russians shelled three districts of Kharkiv. All the attacks were carried out with guided aerial bombs, the type of which is currently being established. One of the arrivals was in Shevchenkivskyi district, in the very center of the city. The bomb hit the roadway. The explosion damaged 6 buildings on the territory of a medical complex, a hotel, and a higher education institution. Kiosks and a car located near the explosion site were damaged. Among the patients who were in the hospital at the time of arrival, there were 4 injured. All of them have injuries of moderate or light severity," the RMA said.

Two more bombs hit Kholodnohirsk and Kyiv districts.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that the aftermath of the night air strikes is being dealt with in Kharkiv.

"Only civilian infrastructure was damaged: public places, a hotel, and the roadway. The four-story hospital building where the patients were staying was damaged. These are the pulmonology, endocrinology and surgery departments. More than 30 volunteers of the Humanitarian Center have closed almost two hundred windows. The work is ongoing," noted Sinegubov on social media.

Recall

Russian troops repeatedly attacked Kharkiv yesterday, striking several times in the evening, hitting settlements in Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Izyum and Kupyansk districts. On September 21, Russian shelling in Kharkiv region killed two people and injured 22, including three children.

As a result of the strike on Kharkiv , 15 people were injured, including 3 children. Their condition is moderate, they are in hospital.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

