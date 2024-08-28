3 killed, 4 wounded in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack, 205 enemy attacks in the region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120469 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123456 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201585 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155270 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153740 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143307 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199931 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112462 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188480 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105113 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 79752 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 51576 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 61762 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 91037 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 69587 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199930 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188479 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22042 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150654 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149861 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153899 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144805 views
3 killed, 4 wounded in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack, 205 enemy attacks in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20389 views

Three people were killed and four wounded in a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. Over the past day, the occupiers fired 205 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Three people were killed and four wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. During the day, Russian troops fired 205 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Two women aged 83 and 86 and a 61-year-old man were killed, three other women aged 19, 30, 56 and a 59-year-old man were injured in a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Fedorov, during the day, the occupiers fired 205 times at 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

117 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vidradne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Gulyaypole, Levadne and Malynivka. 6 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Malynivka and Robotyne. 82 artillery shellings hit Gulyaypole, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne, RMA head said.

There were 87 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to three: an elderly woman died in hospital27.08.24, 11:20 • 17577 views

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising