3 killed, 4 wounded in Zaporizhzhia due to Russian attack, 205 enemy attacks in the region

Three people were killed and four wounded as a result of an enemy drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. During the day, Russian troops fired 205 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Two women aged 83 and 86 and a 61-year-old man were killed, three other women aged 19, 30, 56 and a 59-year-old man were injured in a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Fedorov, during the day, the occupiers fired 205 times at 9 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

117 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vidradne, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Gulyaypole, Levadne and Malynivka. 6 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Malynivka and Robotyne. 82 artillery shellings hit Gulyaypole, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne, RMA head said.

There were 87 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to three: an elderly woman died in hospital