The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to three: an elderly woman died in hospital

An elderly woman who suffered severe burns during a nighttime Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has died in hospital. This brings the number of victims of the attack to three, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reported .

An elderly woman who suffered severe burns during a nighttime Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia died in hospital. She was taken to the hospital in a very serious condition. Doctors fought for her life for several hours, but could not save her - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, this brings the number of victims of this attack to three.

The head of RMA also said that the injured man with a fractured limb remains in the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as stable and of moderate severity.

Two more women refused further hospitalization after receiving medical care .

