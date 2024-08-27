The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to three: an elderly woman died in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
An elderly woman who received severe burns during the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia died in hospital. One man remains in hospital in stable condition, two women refused hospitalization.
An elderly woman who suffered severe burns during a nighttime Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has died in hospital. This brings the number of victims of the attack to three, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reported .
An elderly woman who suffered severe burns during a nighttime Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia died in hospital. She was taken to the hospital in a very serious condition. Doctors fought for her life for several hours, but could not save her
According to him, this brings the number of victims of this attack to three.
The head of RMA also said that the injured man with a fractured limb remains in the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as stable and of moderate severity.
Two more women refused further hospitalization after receiving medical care .
