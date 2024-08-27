ukenru
The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to three: an elderly woman died in hospital

The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to three: an elderly woman died in hospital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17578 views

An elderly woman who received severe burns during the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia died in hospital. One man remains in hospital in stable condition, two women refused hospitalization.

An elderly woman who suffered severe burns during a nighttime Russian attack on  Zaporizhzhia has died in hospital.  This brings the number of victims  of the attack to three, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reported

An elderly woman who suffered severe burns during a nighttime Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia died in hospital. She was taken to the hospital in a very serious condition. Doctors fought for her life for several hours, but could not save her

- Fedorov wrote.  

According to him, this brings the number of victims of this attack to three.

The head of RMA also said that the injured man with a fractured limb remains in the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as stable and of moderate severity.

Two more women refused further hospitalization after receiving medical care .

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with seven drones at night: the consequences were shown27.08.24, 10:32 • 23867 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

