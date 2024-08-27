The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with seven drones at night: the consequences were shown

On August 27, at night, Russian troops launched seven UAV strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and the district. Two people were killed and four others were injured. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the National Police, UNN reports .

Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the region with seven unmanned aerial vehicles (previously Shahed). Damaged houses, an infrastructure facility, vehicles, and garages - , the National Police said in a statement.

An 83-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man died as a result of enemy attacks.

Three women, 30, 57 and 86 years old, and a man, 59 years old, were wounded.

Police, rescuers, police paramedics and other specialized services of the city continue to work on the ground.

Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 208 times: 3 killed, 5 wounded in shelling