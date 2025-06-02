289 people, including 20 children, have already died on the water in Ukraine this year

Since the beginning of the year, 289 people have died in water bodies, including 20 children, of which 59 people, including 3 children, died in May, the most common cause of drowning is carelessness, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"59 people, including 3 children, died in water bodies of Ukraine during May", - reported in the State Emergency Service.

Over the past day, the water took the lives of 2 more people.

"In total, 289 people have died since the beginning of the year, including 20 children," the report says.

"In most cases, tragedies on the water occur due to the carelessness of the people themselves. Therefore, when going to water bodies, be as careful and responsible as possible. No vacation is worth human life!" - emphasized in the State Emergency Service.

Supplement

Last year, by the end of May, 294 people, including 19 children, died in the waters of Ukraine.

