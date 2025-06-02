$41.530.00
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
11:49 AM • 14146 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:45 AM • 19830 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96325 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 120747 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183249 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202568 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118562 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260201 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185902 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123934 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Publications
Exclusives
289 people, including 20 children, have already died on the water in Ukraine this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

In the last 24 hours, two more people died in water bodies. Since the beginning of the year, 289 people have died in the water, including 20 children. Rescuers urge people to be careful near the water.

289 people, including 20 children, have already died on the water in Ukraine this year

Since the beginning of the year, 289 people have died in water bodies, including 20 children, of which 59 people, including 3 children, died in May, the most common cause of drowning is carelessness, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"59 people, including 3 children, died in water bodies of Ukraine during May", - reported in the State Emergency Service.

Over the past day, the water took the lives of 2 more people.

"In total, 289 people have died since the beginning of the year, including 20 children," the report says.

"In most cases, tragedies on the water occur due to the carelessness of the people themselves. Therefore, when going to water bodies, be as careful and responsible as possible. No vacation is worth human life!" - emphasized in the State Emergency Service.

Supplement

Last year, by the end of May, 294 people, including 19 children, died in the waters of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the year, 294 people have drowned in the reservoirs of Ukraine, including 19 children29.05.24, 15:34 • 16821 view

