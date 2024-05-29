Since the beginning of the year, 294 people have drowned in the reservoirs of Ukraine, including 19 children

Since the beginning of the year, 294 people, including 19 children, have already died in the reservoirs of Ukraine. This was stated by the speaker of the state emergency service of Ukraine Alexander Khorunzhiy during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the year, 294 people have died in the reservoirs of Ukraine, including 19 children. 131 people were rescued by rescuers of the state emergency service, of which 9 - said the cornet.

The State Emergency Service stressed that in frontline territories and where military operations are conducted, in accordance with the decisions of local authorities, the bathing season will not open. The same applies to the capital due to the lack of shelters on the beaches.

Kyiv does not plan to open the beach season for security reasons - KCSA

However, realizing that people will still go to water bodies, rescuers will carry out preventive work with vacationers in places of traditional recreation during the summer.

Recall

In Uzhgorod, in the river UZH, while swimming, a teenager drowned. The guy did not cope with the current and "went" under the water. Rescuers searched for the body of a 15-year-old boy for about a day.