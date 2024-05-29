Since the beginning of the year, 294 people have drowned in the reservoirs of Ukraine, including 19 children

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32450 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99121 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143219 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243194 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172704 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164265 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112996 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52883 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72549 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109573 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45017 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79120 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243194 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221758 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234074 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221103 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32450 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23130 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28699 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109573 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112353 views
Since the beginning of the year, 294 people have drowned in the reservoirs of Ukraine, including 19 children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16772 views

According to the State Emergency Service, 294 people, including 19 children, have died in the reservoirs of Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of the year, 294 people, including 19 children, have already died in the reservoirs of Ukraine. This was stated by the speaker of the state emergency service of Ukraine Alexander Khorunzhiy during a briefing at Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform, reports UNN.

Details 

Since the beginning of the year, 294 people have died in the reservoirs of Ukraine, including 19 children. 131 people were rescued by rescuers of the state emergency service, of which 9

- said the cornet. 

The State Emergency Service stressed that in frontline territories and where military operations are conducted, in accordance with the decisions of local authorities, the bathing season will not open. The same applies to the capital due to the lack of shelters on the beaches.

Kyiv does not plan to open the beach season for security reasons - KCSA23.04.24, 11:37 • 22095 views

However, realizing that people will still go to water bodies, rescuers will carry out preventive work with vacationers in places  of traditional recreation during the summer. 

Image

Recall

In Uzhgorod, in the river UZH, while swimming, a teenager drowned. The guy did not cope with the current and "went" under the water. Rescuers searched for the body of a 15-year-old boy for about a day. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
uzhhorodUzhhorod
kyivKyiv

