285 children evacuated from Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
285 children are being evacuated from Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka and 47 children from several villages of the Shakhiv community, respectively. The reason is a significant increase in enemy shelling.
285 children are being promptly evacuated from the village of Oleksievo-Druzhkivka in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. This decision was made at a meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.
Details
In addition, according to him, the decision on the forced evacuation of families with children concerns the villages of Vesele, Gruzke, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Kucheriv Yar, Lidyne, Mar'ivka, Novotroitske and Petrivka of the Shakhiv community. 47 children need to be evacuated from there.
The decision has been согласовано with the military command bodies and sent to the Coordination Headquarters for evacuation measures.
Enemy shelling of the Druzhkivska and Shakhivska communities has intensified significantly, and it is extremely dangerous to be there. I instructed the local authorities and heads of structural subdivisions of the Regional State Administration to organize a proper evacuation as soon as possible
Let us remind you
In the Donetsk region, the curfew time has been changed. In the zone closer than 10 km from the front line, it will last from 15:00 to 11:00, further - from 21:00 to 05:00.